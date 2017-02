Raging flu leads to some surgeries being cancelled in Kamloops

The prevalence of flu in the the region has pushed Royal Inland Hospital staff to capacity, leading to some surgeries being cancelled this week.

The Interior Health Authority said the increase in cases of flu is an expected “seasonal surge” that has stretched the hospital’s resources and kept the health-care system busy.

It’s expected to ease up in coming weeks.

The health authority said some elective surgeries, as well as some not urgent surgeries, have been affected.