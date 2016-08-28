Raiders cripple Broncos’ playoffs aspirations (with slideshow)

It was Emergency Services Appreciation Night, but not even the paramedics on hand could rescue the Kamloops Broncos’ playoff pulse on Saturday.

The Broncos held a 10-point lead at halftime, but were held off the scoreboard in the second half and the Vancouver Island Raiders of Nanaimo escaped with a 16-13 victory on a drizzly, dark night at Hillside Stadium.

“I don’t know what happened to us,” Broncos’ head coach Brad Yamaoka said. “I think we stopped playing and got down on ourselves after a few botched plays.

“It’s not understanding how to get ourselves out of those holes. It’s part of being young.”

With one minute remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter, Vancouver Island took possession after Kamloops failed to move the ball on offence, continuing the two-and-out trend that plagued the home team throughout the second half.

Raiders’ quarterback Jake Laberge connected with Brycen Mayoh through the air for a first down and, on the next play, running back Nathan Berg busted a lengthy run to put VI in field-goal position.

James Parker booted the game-winning 18-yard field goal with 19 seconds left on the clock.

“We’re lucky to come out of here with a win, but we’re very happy,” Raiders’ head coach Jerome Erdman said.

The Broncos dropped to 0-6 on the B.C. Football Conference campaign and will need a miracle to reach the post-season.

Vancouver Island (3-3) holds the fourth-and-final playoff position and won both meetings against Kamloops this season.

Remaining on the Broncos’ schedule are two games against the Valley Huskers, also 0-6, and one each against the Westshore Rebels (5-1) of Langford and Langley Rams (4-2).

“It sucks,” said Broncos’ receiver Brody Bernier, who scored his team’s only touchdown. “I thought we had a good chance to take it from them. Losing close ones is always tough.”

Both teams missed field goals in the first quarter as fans in attendance waited for something to cheer for and shielded themselves from intermittent rain with umbrellas.

Anthony Arduini put Kamloops on the board with a 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter and the Broncos’ D shut down the Raiders on the next drive.

Quarterback Colby Henkel thanked his defence by throwing a long bomb to Brody Bernier, who was wide open and cruised in for the game’s first major.

Arduini kicked the extra-point to give Kamloops a 10-0 lead.

Parker’s 44-yard field goal accounted for the Raiders’ only points of the first half and the Broncos’ defence continued to make plays.

Casey Powell and Oso Okojie took turns stamping out Raiders’ drives by sacking Laberge and Jordan Angove showed incredible hand-eye co-ordination in making an interception.

But the Broncos — who abandoned their ineffective run game early in the contest — only turned those big plays into three points, another Arduini field goal, and would eventually pay for their lack of killer instinct.

Jacob Palmarin, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the Broncos in 2015, is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered last season.

“If we had him in the lineup, it would probably be a different scenario for us,” Yamaoka said. “Maybe we’ll get him back after the bye. We’ll see how it goes.”

Pinned deep in their own end early in the third quarter, the Broncos elected to punt and it was blocked, giving the Raiders the ball deep in Kamloops territory.

Berg punched it in and Parker slotted the extra point to cut the Broncos’ lead to three.

Henkel’s best plays in the first half were improvised, with the 18-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., directing traffic on the run outside the pocket and finding receivers who worked hard to get open.

“We made a concerted effort to contain the quarterback in the second half,” Erdman said. “We thought if we can contain him a little more and get our DBs to stay with their guys, we’d be OK.”

Henkel, with no running game to keep the Raiders’ D honest, looked deep often and threw two interceptions in the second half.

“The defence did a decent job today,” Okojie said. “We could have done better, but, at the same time, the offence really needs to step up their game, in my opinion, but it’s not only on the offence.”

Parker tied the game with another field goal with 12:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.

With 3:42 left on the clock, Erdman made a questionable decision to go for it on third down, with the game tied at 13-13 and his team on the Kamloops 20-yard line.

The Broncos stuffed the run and gave their offence a chance to win the game, but another anemic Kamloops drive ended in a punt.

Erdman’s troops marched up the field in short order and, this time, he sent the field-goal unit out to win the game.

Kamloops has a bye week and will look for its first win against fellow basement dwellers, the Huskers, in Chilliwack on Sept. 10.

“We’re just at the point where we’re not good enough yet to win a football game,” Yamaoka said. “Maybe this season isn’t the season for us and we’ll start looking to next season and play more younger guys.”