Raiders put on rugby exhibition (with slideshow)

Rory (Bones) McKerchar of the Kamloops Raiders sticks a United Rugby Club ball carrier in men’s second division B.C. Rugby Union play on Saturday at Exhibition Park. Allen Douglas/KTW

Two spirited B.C. Rugby Union matches at Exhibition Park ended in victory for the Kamloops Raiders on Saturday.

Kamloops edged the Bayside Sharks of South Surrey 25-24 in first division women’s play to move its record to 4-0 on the campaign.

Dotting down for tries were Brooke Miller (2), Kaitlyn Cumming and Jess Oldenburger, who also kicked one conversion and one penalty.

The Raiders dispatched United Rugby Club of Coquitlam 33-21 in second-division men’s play.

Scoring tries for Kamloops (2-1) were Max Heppner (2), Trevor (Jughead) Jensen, Nick Smith and Dillon Alexandre. Prop Greg Thomson kicked four conversions.

The Raiders collected about 20 grocery bags worth of food for the Kamloops Food Bank on Saturday.

