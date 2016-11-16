Railway companies do indeed honour our soldiers

Editor:

Re: Jerome Farrell’s letter of Nov. 15 regarding CP Rail trains running past Riverside Park during the Remembrance Day ceremony (‘CP won’t bend’):

In all fairness to CP Rail, the company does show respect for our fallen soldiers.

I ran trains for CN Rail for 44 years and shared running rights on each other’s track between Kamloops and West Coast ports.

I recall in 2005 and 2006, while operating on CP Rail tracks on Nov. 11, we had an order to stop all trains, clear all crossings and residential areas at 11 a.m. and blow the whistle for one minute — which we all did.

Believe me, one minute is a long time to have that whistle open.

I was at Riverside Park for this year’s Remembrance Day service and CP did move some trains during that time.

People do not realize that even freight trains have a delivery schedule to meet.

Two trains gave a short blast to honour the vets, as opposed to the custom mentioned above.

Hubert Plante

Kamloops