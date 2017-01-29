Raising age limit for tobacco purchases a good idea

Editor:

I was watching the news online from Mexico recently and saw Health minister Terry Lake talk about raising the legal age for purchasing tobacco and how he was looking for feedback.

I support his idea. In a perfect world, I think tobacco should be banned completely.

I was a smoker back in the day and it did me no good whatsoever. My mother died from lung disease and she was a heavy smoker. I think B.C. could set a great example for the rest of the country, and maybe the world, by raising the age limit for tobacco purchases.

It would certainly cut down on health-care costs — and maybe even cut down on the number of discarded cigarette butts that litter streets and sidewalks.

Brian Husband

Kamloops