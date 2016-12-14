Raising money for an ultrasound machine at Royal Inland Hospital

Scott’s Inn and Restaurant has supported the ICCHA/Wish Fund, which has raised more than $500,000 to buy much-needed equipment for Royal Inland Hospital since 2007. Scott’s has pledged to match up to $5,000 in donations received at the 11th Avenue eatery and motel. Anyone can donate and they do not have to be a guest staying at the hotel or a restaurant diner. Money raised in the current ICCHA/Wish Fund drive will go toward buying a state-of-the-art portable ultrasound machine (below) for RIH. The ICCHA/Wish Fund is

aiming to raise $60,000 by April, with the annual gala dinner set for April 7 at Colombo Hall. In the photo above: Scott’s Inn chef Wendell Stoughton (left), server Donna Warman, general manager Atish Patel, front desk agent Mike Kowk and chef Sheila Neely.

Dave Eagles/KTW