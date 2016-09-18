Rams tough as Broncos bucked at home

The Kamloops Broncos fell to 1-7 on the season following Saturday night’s 34-10 loss to the visiting Langley Rams.

With the playoffs out of the question this year, the Broncos will play our the schedule, hosting the Valley Huskers of Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 24 (kickoff at 7 p.m.) before finishing the season with a Saturday, Oct. 1, game in Westshore.

In other BCFC action, the league-leading Westshore Rebels and the Vancouver Island Raiders tied 25-25.

The weekend also saw the first interconference games, with BCFC teams hosting squads from the Prairie Football Conference. The Prairie teams romped to victory, with BCFC powerhouse Okanagan Sun suffering their first loss of the season via a 58-2 loss to the Saskatoon Hilltops. The winless Valley Huskers of Chilliwack were defeated 35-0 by the Winnipeg Rifles.