Ranching water management? There will be an app for that

Those behind project intended to give ranchers warning before key cattle irrigation ponds dry up hopes to move into a new phase of adding data and refining the tool.

The project comes out of a master’s thesis project done by one of the partners in the project, Josh Coelho, who originally sought to quantify drying of ponds used in the high country as part of the background study for B.C.’s ranching task force in 2009.

Two of the locations he looked at include Lac Du Bois and the Hamilton Commonage in Nicola Valley.

His thesis found that, from the early 1990s, there was upwards of a 50 per cent decrease in available water overall from the six locations under study.

“At Lac Du Bois, there’s one pond I studied where it’s the lowest I’ve ever seen it,” said Coelho.

The decrease has a relationship to depletion of groundwater and lack of recharge.

Coelho, through employer Urban Systems, is partnering with Thompson Rivers University professor Tom Pypker on the online tool for water management.

They have shown it to ranchers, including at a recent Kamloops Stockmen’s Association meeting, to get feedback.

However, before it can be placed in their hands, Coelho said they need funding in 2107 to add more data that will include more grassland areas. It has been funded through the federal-provincial Growing Forward 2 program.

Thus far the project remains in the demonstration phase, but Coelho said it shows promise as a working tool. Once it is further developed, ranchers will be able to answer a series of questions about a particular pond. The online tool will combine that information with its overall dataset to make predictions about the future.

Once it is fully developed, Coelho said a smartphone-based app would be able to instruct a rancher “in three to 10 years, your pond is either high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk” to disappear. That would give ranchers a heads-up so they can look at alternatives, including trucking in water or developing deep groundwater wells, for example.