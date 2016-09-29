Rarin’ to carry on Terry Fox’s legacy

Rarin’ to carry on Terry Fox’s legacy

By
Kamloops This Week
-
12
0
SHARE
RARIN’ TO GO FOR TERRY FOX South Kamloops secondary Grade 12 students Austin Gangloff (left), Gabe Graham-Boyde and Tyson McNeil were among the 1,000 students and staff to hit the streets yesterday as part of this year’s Terry Fox Run. The annual community run was held on Sept. 18 and both runs raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation, which uses funds for cancer research. Dave Eagles/KTW
South Kamloops Secondary students hit the streets, taking part in this year's Terry Fox Run. Dave Eagles/KTW
South Kamloops Secondary students hit the streets, taking part in this year’s Terry Fox Run.
Dave Eagles/KTW

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login