Home Community Rarin’ to carry on Terry Fox’s legacy CommunityLifestylesPeople Rarin’ to carry on Terry Fox’s legacy By Kamloops This Week - September 29, 2016 12 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter RARIN’ TO GO FOR TERRY FOX South Kamloops secondary Grade 12 students Austin Gangloff (left), Gabe Graham-Boyde and Tyson McNeil were among the 1,000 students and staff to hit the streets yesterday as part of this year’s Terry Fox Run. The annual community run was held on Sept. 18 and both runs raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation, which uses funds for cancer research. Dave Eagles/KTW South Kamloops Secondary students hit the streets, taking part in this year’s Terry Fox Run.Dave Eagles/KTW