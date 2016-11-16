Rational Thoughts: Free yourself from religious shackles

“There are no gods, no devils, no angels, no heaven or hell. There is only our natural world. Religion is but myth and superstition that hardens hearts and enslaves minds.”

— Anne Nicol Gaylor

There will be many who will disagree with this quote, but I would invite them to provide evidence to the contrary.

I would especially challenge the local writers of KTW’s Faith column to do so.

Faith is belief in something absent evidence, so merely saying millions believe it and that faith is a virtue doesn’t constitute evidence. As the perpetrators of these myths, it’s up to them to prove their point; it’s not up to me to disprove them. They make the extraordinary claims, so they must provide extraordinary evidence.

If we needed any more evidence of the harm religion does, we only have to look at the comedy show/tragedy that just took place south of the border.

So-called fundamentalist Christians flocked to Donald Trump like he was the Second Coming. Of course, I use that phrase knowing there wasn’t a first coming — or, at least, there is no evidence for it.

The God-fearing Americans had their true colours on display at Trump rallies, where violence and hate were the order of the day. If you think folks like that don’t exist in Kamloops, think again.

There are churches here that preach the same kind of silliness. Evolution is just a theory? God created the universe in seven days? The trillions of galaxies that make up the universe were created just for us? We must control women’s bodies? The poorer and less fortunate are that way because that’s how God wants it?

It really is hard to understand how an educated adult in 2016 can go along with any of it, especially considering we now know where we came from, why the sun comes up every morning, why it rains, what causes thunder, etc.

The writers of the Bible, which was penned some 300 years (by a committee, no less) after the death of Jesus Christ (if he existed) thought all these things were the work of a God.

No idea why? It must be a god because it’s a mystery.

It is indeed a mystery to me that any religion can exist today, demand respect, enjoy tax breaks and instruct the rest of us on how to live our lives.

If you call yourself god-fearing, stop and think about what that phrase actually says.

This deity that supposedly loves you demands you fear it, with the penalty for disobedience being eternal torture. You must submit to a celestial dictatorship. You are born bad and ordered to be good — or else.

It’s just nonsense embraced by those who wish to control the credulous.

Free yourself from these shackles and you will see a world of wonder and beauty with no fear necessary. Do good because you want to, with no promise of a reward after you die. You will be rewarded here and now knowing you weren’t doing it out of fear of some ancient superstition designed to enslave you.

