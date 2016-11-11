Rawlings of Kamloops finds podium on world stage

Patrick Rawlings was admittedly overwhelmed by emotion when his son Matteo stood in for his first fight at the 2016 World Karate and Kickboxing Commission (WKC) World Championships in Dublin, Ireland, last week.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I got a little teary-eyed,” Patrick told KTW from Calgary, as the family was making its return to Kamloops.

“You see everything going on with the Olympics, you see that and you don’t really capture how emotional that moment is. Seeing him compete on this world platform, the second-largest kickboxing organization in the world . . . it was a great experience.”

Matteo, who is six months past his 11th birthday, captured a bronze medal in continuous sparring on his first trip to kickboxing worlds. He was one of 10 fighters in his division.

He was also named to Team Canada for the team sparring after arriving in Ireland, an event in which he had never competed. He helped the Maple Leaf to bronze for his second medal of the week.

“At the start I was kind of nervous, but as soon as I started fighting, I began to shake it off and do what I always do,” Matteo said.

“I went over there thinking I had a pretty good chance of coming home with a medal. I’m just happy I’m actually coming home with an actual medal from the championships.”

Matteo is a successful multi-sport athlete, who trains in taekwondo, kickboxing and boxing and has previously won medals on provincial, national and world stages.

He won a bronze medal at the World Martial Arts Games in 2014, just six months after first being introduced to taekwondo.

His progression has been incredible, but the Rawlingses went to Ireland with the aim of seeing just how talented their son is.

They got their answer when Matteo won his first two fights of the single-elimination tournament, defeating fighters from Ireland and England.

“We were hoping he’d come home with something, but we weren’t expecting it,” Patrick said. Matteo lost his third fight against another Irish fighter, finishing in third place.

“So, for him to come home with two is pretty cool.”

Matteo said he will be focusing on his boxing in the coming months, an area he said “has always been a problem for me.”

Already, he has turned his attention to the 2017 WKC World Championships in Orlando, Fla.

“He has already said he’s going to Orlando next year to compete again with the same circuit,” Patrick said with a laugh.

“He wants a rematch.”