Rayleigh youth help swell numbers at Kamloops budget meeting

One of the largest turnouts to a City of Kamloops November budget meeting was also one of the youngest, thanks to a group of teen boys looking for something to do.

More than 20 youngsters were at Tuesday’s budget consultations at Sandman Centre with their parents in tow to ask city council to build a skate park in Rayleigh.

The charge is being led by Merek Dewitte, 13, who has gathered more than 600 signatures online and in person for the park.

“It would help grow the community and let kids go outside more, and make Rayleigh a more popular place,” Merek said.

He said there isn’t much for young people to do in the neighbourhood, noting the nearest park on McArthur Island is too far when no one old enough to drive is available.

Merek has been handing out fliers encouraging neighbourhood residents to come to the meeting for weeks, in addition to going door-to-door with his petition.

Karen Knight, whose son, Eric, has been helping canvas the neighbourhood, agrees the park would be good for kids in the area.

“Out there there’s nothing,” she said. “They can ride their bikes around the street, but that’s it.”

Finance director Kathy Humphrey, one of several staffers to meet Merek throughout the night, said if skate park supporters are looking to make an impression on council, they could also try fundraising for a portion of the project or helping out in some other way.

“That’s one of the things that isn’t a pre-requisite, but I think when council sees the neighbourhoods or neighbourhood associations are really behind a project, it weighs in on council’s decision,” she said.

After last year’s November meeting drew about four people, Humphrey said she was happy to see more interest, especially from youth.

“I think that it’s really neat when young people take the initiative,” she said.

Knight believes the neighbourhood is willing to take the city’s suggestion and look for ways to back the project.

“The entire Rayleigh community is behind this,” she said.

The online link to the skate park petition can be found here.

Merek’s supporters weren’t the only young people in the room at the Sandman Centre. A group of 16 Thompson Rivers University students, organized by the students’ union, also showed up to the event.

Amber Storbold, external vice-president for the union, said the group wasn’t at the meeting with a singular concern, but to make sure the city is getting a student perspective.

The budget meeting attracted a standing-room only crowd in the Parkside Lounge, including those from an organization pushing for an artificial ice rink to be built outdoors in the city, possibly in Riverside Park.

Kamloops’ budget talks continue next week, with a special meeting of city council set for Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m.

Aim is to keep property-tax hike to under 3.5 per cent

Finance director Kathy Humphrey said the city is looking to bring its projected tax increase for 2017 under 3.5 per cent as budget deliberations begin in earnest next week.

Humphrey told at the meeting the city’s expenditures will rise again for 2017, due to an increasingly costly RCMP contract, more expense hydro fees and required infrastructure upgrades and repairs, though the city’s operating budget will remain mostly flat compared to 2016.

While final numbers are still being set, Humphrey said residents should expect to see an increase to sewer fees this year, due to a number of planned capital projects for the utility. Water and solid-waste rates, however, are unlikely to change.