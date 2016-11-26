RCMP reviving livestock officer position

RCMP have confirmed to the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association that it will fill a long-vacant post in Kamloops for a livestock member.

Formerly filled by Ralph Overby, the position has been vacant for about two years.

Kevin Boon, general manager of B.C. Cattlemen’s Association, said the force recently committed to staffing the post in Kamloops once again after meeting with his association.

While the livestock officer will deal with the odd case of rustling, Boon said in reality he or she will become a provincewide resource to other Mounties for dealing with complaints between rural neighbours and help when a cattle truck gets into an accident, for example.

“It’s very important,” Boon said. “We’ve pushed hard to get it recruited . . . There’s a real aspect of what I call PR or mediation.”

In addition to pushing for the replacement of the livestock member position, the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association has also created what Boon called a “flip book” for RCMP.

It will, for example. reference law around fencing (there are three provincial acts) and other relevant law and advise on what steps to take when a farm vehicle with animals on board gets into a crash.

“If you get someone in a rural detachment who’s stretched thin, we give them the proper information,” Boon said.