RCMP: Speed, road conditions factors in highway crash

Driving too fast for road conditions is thought to be behind a serious collision on Highway 5N Monday morning. Highway 5N was closed in one direction and traffic diverted in the other direction for two hours following report of the crash about 8:30 a.m.

Cst. Jason Epp said RCMP determined a southbound vehicle spun into oncoming traffic on the highway at Rayleigh. Two occupants, one from each vehicle, were taken to Royal Inland Hospital. In one case, injuries are thought to be serious. “The cause appears to be poor road conditions along with a bit of speed,” Epp said.

RCMP expect conditions are expected to worsen overnight, with daytime warming and melting leading to icy roads at night.