RCMP nets handguns and rifles in amnesty

Gun owners responded to a what RCMP called a gun amnesty by turning in more than two dozen firearms to the local detachment.

Kamloops RCMP wrapped up the program earlier this week. Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said five handguns were turned in, along with 27 rifles and shotguns, five pellet guns and five boxes of ammunition.

Police said the program was a way to remove firearms from the community and ensure they would not end up on the street.

Previous gun amnesty programs in 2006 and 2013 yielded more than 5,000 firearms provincewide, including 900 handguns and two machine guns.

Powder Keg owner Mark Anderson, who is philosophically opposed to the word “amnesty” for guns that are not illegal, advertised a competing service by offering to buy firearms.

“I’m a gun owner, not a criminal,” he said. “I’ve done nothing wrong. I don’t need an amnesty.”

He acknowledged he cannot purchase a firearm from someone without a firearms licence.

Anderson estimated his pitch to compete with the RCMP program brought in about five handguns and 20 long guns.