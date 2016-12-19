Reaction to addicts condones behaviour

Editor:

The response to the fentanyl/overdose situation is draining crucial resources from our health-care system.

Medical emergency personnel, police and other medical staff are reportedly burning out responding to the needs of a small group who are engaging in self-destructive behaviour (in a recent KTW article, it was noted one addict overdosed three times and was revived with naloxone each time).

Our medical system is already strained with the needs of ordinary citizens who may fall ill or have an accident, but who are otherwise working and contributing to our communities.

We have a doctor shortage and, for many, MSP premiums are going up (I doubt fentanyl users pay MSP premiums).

Imagine the outrage if “safe drinking rooms” were provided for alcoholics or impaired drivers were simply temporarily removed from the road without consequences and then allowed to continue driving drunk.

The reaction to these addicts only condones and perpetuates their destructive behaviour and needs a major rethink.

Roger Parker

Kamloops