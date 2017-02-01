Home Community Reading up on library’s plans CommunityNewsEvents Reading up on library’s plans By Kamloops This Week - February 1, 2017 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Vaughn Warren (right) and Kile McKenna check out a diagram of the new layout proposed for the downtown library. The popular library branch will be undergoing a major modernization later this year, one that will see a shift in areas and the introduction of a cafe at a new entrance off the public plaza at Victoria Street and Fifth Avenue.To read more about the pending improvements, go online to http://www.kamloopsthisweek.com/turning-page-kamloops-library-modernizes/. Allen Douglas/KTW