Operation Red Nose co-ordinator Katie Klassen (right) helped launch this year’s program earlier this month at Desert Gardens. The safe-ride-home program begins Friday and continues Saturday night and every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17. It is also operating on Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. For a ride, call the Operation Red Nose service line at 250-372-5110. Dave Eagles/KTW