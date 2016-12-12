Realtors reject amalgamation

Realtors in Kamloops have opted to stick with the current local board association and reject an amalgamation with the B.C. Real Estate Association.

Katherine Rutherford, president of Kamloops & District Real Estate Association, expressed disappointment at the vote. If successful, it would have brought a number of unaffiliated real-estate boards, including Kamloops, into the larger B.C. Real Estate Association (BCREA).

The move matters little to buyers and sellers in the short term. But Rutherford believes it would have brought local administrative savings, an improved MLS system and better apps to local members — and, ultimately, better service to their customers.

Six real-estate boards in the province voted on Dec. 6, with the results released yesterday. Those six were Kamloops, Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Greater Vancouver, South Okanagan and Northern.

In Kamloops, 216 members of an eligible 280 voted, with 70 per cent of them voted in favour of amalgamating. It failed to meet a higher agreed-upon threshold of 75 per cent.

“It shows us there’s a big appetite for change,” Rutherford said of the majority vote in favour.

Four of the boards — Northern, Fraser Valley, Kamloops and South Okanagan — required a 75 per cent vote of approval, with Northern and Okanagan meeting that threshold. The remaining two boards — Okanagan and Greater Vancouver — needed a 67 per cent vote of approval, with only Greater Vancouver meeting that threshold.