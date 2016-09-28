Recognizing disabilities in the workplace

Thursday mornings are a highlight for employees at Schoening Funeral Service. It’s when Dustin comes in for work, beaming as he washes cars, takes out the garbage and tidies the downtown grounds alongside funeral assistant Mike Hilliard.

His joyful disposition radiates for the entire hour — the extent of his weekly shift. The 21-year-old has severe mental disabilities and a short attention span, but he responds enthusiastically when asked if he enjoys his job.

“It’s a part of my week I look forward to,” Hilliard said. “It’s not just about working, it’s about him obtaining the feeling that he’s a part of something and that he’s got peers and those peers support him.”

September is Disability Employment Month, recognizing people with disabilities in the workforce and the employers who support them. According to the provincial government, there are more than 546,000 people over the age of 15 — about 15 per cent — who identify as having a disability. The employment rate for this group is 16 percentage points lower than that for people without disabilities.

Dustin’s job at Schoening is the result of a unique arrangement designed by Sabrina Weeks, an employment advisor at Open Door Group, who approached Hilliard with the concept. Customized employment gives people with disabilities the opportunity to be part of the workforce and the satisfaction of contributing to society. Staff at Schoening took it one step further by adding to a pool that pays Dustin’s wage.

After eight weeks, Hilliard is more than willing to continue the partnership that has proved gratifying for everyone. Few things are more fulfilling for Dustin than work, said his grandmother Kathy Bently. He’s taken odd jobs with the help of his support workers from Axis Family Resources, but for him to participate in working life, he needs tailored positions.

“He loves working,” Bently said. “In Dustin’s situation, it is difficult to find him employment because it needs to be carved out to his abilities and his attention span. So this has worked out well.”

Program director Blair Grey said Open Door Group is reliant on employers practising inclusive hiring and giving opportunities to people living with various developmental, neurological, mental health or learning disorders. Many employees don’t require customized positions, either, he said. Traditional jobs are often a good fit for people with disabilities, a term Blair called extremely broad.

“There are a lot of great employers in our community that do practice inclusive hiring and hire people with disabilities, but not all, I don’t think, are open or aware of the benefits hiring someone with a disability will bring to their company,” Grey said. “There’s still definitely some outdated myths and misconceptions.”

Ken McKeen, operating partner at Swiss Chalet, was approached by Open Door Group to give its employment-program participants an opportunity to gain work experience. He brought on 32-year-old Michael Dodds for a one-month introduction to the restaurant business and ended up hiring him full-time to help with dishwashing and cleaning. McKeen said Dodds, who describes himself as a slow learner, has impeccable work ethic.

“The atmosphere is always fun,” Dodds said. “Having fun makes you want to come to work.”

Dodds said he spent 11 months with the Open Door Group, working on his resume and interview skills after finding many of his job inquiries were going unanswered. The program helped him identify his strengths and abilities, eventually leading to his job at Swiss Chalet.

“You find people with disabilities, and I’ve found over the years, they’re more dedicated, they’re punctual, they’re there on time, they’re appreciative of their job,” McKeen said. “I think one of the things you have to do is be proactive in your training towards them. A lot of people with disabilities have low self-esteem because of it. Build up that self-esteem. Michael interacts well with everybody in the restaurant. He doesn’t feel like he is that person with disability. He feels like he is one of the team.”

Grey said commonly held misconceptions include a belief hiring disabled employees will be expensive with respect to specialized equipment and technology. He said most employees don’t require any such equipment. For the few that do, it can be funded through WorkBC or other available grants.

Open Door Group also provides support and wage subsidies to ease issues around ongoing employee training — if it’s needed at all — Grey added.

“I think one benefit that’s been seen over and over is there are higher levels of retention of staff with people with disabilities, which means employers aren’t going to be spending their time hiring and training, bringing on new people,” Grey said. “That’s something that’s been proven over and over again.”

It also expands the talent pool from which employers can hire, Grey said. With baby boomers aging out of the workforce, there will be fewer traditional candidates in the future.