Record-setting number of studies approved by IHA

A record 73 research-study applications were approved by Interior Health Authority in its last fiscal year, the majority of them at the University of British Columbia.

The number of applications is 30 per cent more than the previous record set in the 2013-2014 fiscal year. More than half the studies submitted to the IHA for ethical review were based at UBC. Most of the research being done looks at health services and population health as a focus, a priority identified by the health authority.

“Our current focus is on realigning our health-care resources with a goal to shift the focus of health care from acute care to community programs and services,” said IHA board chair Erwin Malzer. “Focusing our research strategy on these important system shifts allows us to gain new knowledge that can be applied to improve our service delivery to more effectively and sustainably meet the needs of our patients and communities.”

The IHA research ethics board reviews all research involving humans, from IHA employees and doctors to patients and facilities.