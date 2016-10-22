Recreation fees rising in Kamloops; corporate pass discount at TCC being axed

The cost of using recreational facilities in Kamloops will rise by five per cent as of Jan. 1 and the annual corporate pass that gives users a discount at the Tournament Capital Centre will be phased out.

The changes are subject to council approval, which is expected on Tuesday.

The increase will affect all recreation facilities, including sports fields, room and hall rentals, single-event permits and ice rentals. Recreation fees were last hiked in 2014 and further increases are planned for 2019 and 2021.

In addition to the increases in rates and fees, the city is phasing out the annual corporate pass at the TCC, but will offer discounted fees with the purchase of an annual membership.

For example, an adult monthly membership will be $57.75 as of Jan.1, but will be reduced to $48.30 with an annual membership. A senior membership will be $47.25, or $42 with an annual membership. A family membership will be $115.50, or $93.45 with an annual membership.

Under the annual corporate pass program, there are three levels of discounts: bronze (10 per cent), silver (15 per cent) and gold (20 per cent).

Bronze applies to companies with five to 50 employees, silver applies to companies with 51 to 100 employees and gold applies to companies with more than 100 employees.

A bronze annual pass charges $41.40 per month for adults and $80.85 per month for families. A silver annual pass charges $39.10 per month for adults and $76.36 per month for families. A gold annual pass charges $36.80 per month for adults and $71.86 per month for families.