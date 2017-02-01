Recycling deal worth $1.1 million per year to City of Kamloops

After more than three years out in the cold, the City of Kamloops will finally join the Multi Material B.C. (MMBC) recycling program.

Under the agreement, MMBC, a consortium of packaging and paper-products producers, will pay the city a fee per housing unit to collect residential recyclables.

The deal is worth about $1.1 million per year to the city, said streets and environmental services manager Glen Farrow.

MMBC will also cover the costs of hauling and sorting residential recycling, carving about $800,000 more out of the city’s $10-million solid-waste budget.

In exchange for the cash, residents will be required to make a few changes to how they recycle.

MMBC will not accept glass and soft plastics, such as shopping bags in its recycling mix.

But it will collect aerosol cans and pizza boxes, regardless of the level of cheese still stuck to the sides. (Farrow said the city has previously asked residents not to recycle the portion of the box with food waste on it.)

In April, Farrow said, the city will launch a campaign to communicate with residents about the changes.

Mayor Peter Milobar said residents won’t see a change to their solid-waste fees this year because the money is coming in after rates were set in December.

However, Milobar added, council will have a few options in dealing with the savings in 2018.

“It gives us flexibility moving forward to look at adjusting rates moving forward, or also starting to look at the potential of things like green pickup and food-waste pickup, separated as yet another level of pickup service,” Milobar said.

MMBC first came on the scene in 2013, but the city was initially wary of its offer when it appeared the agency could invoke high fines on communities that didn’t get glass out of their recycling streams quickly enough.

By the time MMBC clarified its plans, it had already reached agreements with as many cities as it could afford to fund, leaving a number of communities and regional districts out of luck, Kamloops being one.

Milobar said the city has been meeting with MMBC regularly ever since, waiting for it to get enough packaging producers paying into the recycling service to bring on more communities.

While most of the city’s recycling sorting costs will be covered by MMBC, Farrow noted the city will still need to pay for its commercial recycling service.

MMBC is expected to continue to sort recyclables using the city’s contractor, Emterra Environmental, which operates out of Valleyview.