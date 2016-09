The Red Bridge will be closed to motor-vehicle traffic for almost 10 hours on Sunday, Oct. 2, as work is done to reinforce the wooden deck and repair a pothole at the south end of the span. The work is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pedestrians will be able to cross, but drivers should plan to use alternate routes.

Go online to drivebc.ca for the latest information on timing of the bridge reopening.