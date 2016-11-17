Red Nose seeking volunteers

IN THE PHOTO: Operation Red Nose is looking for more volunteers for this year. They raised almost $31,000 for PacificSport last year. Co-ordinater Katie Klassen (left), and general manager Carolynn Boomer join mascot Rudy with some of this year’s hard-working volunteers during Thursday’s kick-off event Thursday, at Desert Gardens Community Centre. Dave Eagles/KTW

Operation Red Nose is in need of volunteers to make its 20th annual campaign a success. The designated driver service is kicking off the holiday season with its first ride next Friday and is looking to recruit 150 more volunteers to help throughout the campaign.

Red Nose offers a safe ride home for anyone who doesn’t feel fit to get behind the wheel. The by-donation service provides a team of three volunteers to drive impaired passengers home in their own vehicle. Volunteer positions include designated drivers, escort drivers, navigators and phone operators.

Red Nose has been operating nationally since 1984 and was introduced in Kamloops 20 years ago. All donations go to PacificSport, which supports amateur athletes and coaches in Kamloops. General manager of PacificSport Carolynn Boomer, who introduced Operation Red Nose locally, said the campaign has seen tremendous progress since beginning in 1997. In its first year, Operation Red Nose raised $6,988. Last year, it pulled in close to $31,000, with 220 volunteers driving 24,810 kilometres over the course of the campaign.

“It’s such a win-win for our community,” Boomer said at the provincial campaign launch Thursday at Desert Gardens downtown.

Mayor Peter Milobar and Kamloops South-Thompson MLA Todd Stone commended Operation Red Nose for keeping Kamloopsians safe during the holiday season each year.

“It is so important to acknowledge the volunteers, the people who make the program possible, who put up, frankly, many nights with a lot of grief, but literally are saving lives,” Stone said. “That’s what the volunteers are doing — they are saving lives with this program.”

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Bob Fogarty said the campaign adds to the efforts of the detachment to curb impaired driving, especially during the Christmas season.

“The obvious risk is there’s just more festive season parties happening,” Fogarty said. “That just puts more people on the road and more people in situations where they may make the wrong decision and decide to drink and drive.”

Operation Red Nose is running on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 and every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17. It is also operating on Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

For a ride, call the Operation Red Nose service line at 250-372-5110.

Boomer said donations from this year’s campaign will go toward PacificSport’s efforts to increase physical literacy in youth and expanding sport programming to include families with autistic children.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, call co-ordinator Katie Klassen at 250-320-0650 or email her at kklassen@pacificsport.com.