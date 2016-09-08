New initiative sees event flowers repurposed for community groups

Jesse Faubert is tired of turning off the music to watch garbage bags fill with food, decorations and flowers. The Kamloops DJ has worked more than 150 events this year and the trash has piled up after a decade in the industry.

“Doing so many weddings and so many big events, I’ve just seen an enormous amount of waste when 2 a.m. rolls around,” Faubert said.

Beyond the landfill, he also knows the time and work service providers put into setting the mood.

“To see them [food and decorations] just thrown out during the end of the night didn’t really make sense to me,” Faubert said.

Common Initiatives began intervening in July, picking up and repurposing event flowers and distributing them back into the community.

Timing is critical with the perishable product, so the flowers are collected at the end of the evening or picked up the next day. Bouquets and centrepieces are then taken to Faubert’s Common Sound studio on Victoria Street, where they are dismantled and reorganized into new arrangements before being delivered to the hospice, hospital, women’s shelter and seniors’ homes. The Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice and Berwick on the Park are among recipients and the list continues to grow as word spreads and new connections are forged.

Seeing recipients’ faces makes the initiative a “no-brainer” for Faubert since the summer launch, but the service has also been in high demand among event planners. Organizers of up to four or five events donate flowers each weekend, Faubert said, and sizeable arrangements go a long way. One large bouquet, for example, can be broken down into four or five smaller bedside table vases.

“A lot of the flowers we’re working with are a really well put together and well cared for product,” Faubert said. “We typically get them when they’re just in their prime so they do last.”

Common Initiatives also picks up the old flowers after dropping them off. By composting them, the idea is for old flowers to eventually fertilize new ones.

“It’s a full circle of recycling,” Faubert said.

Faubert first looked into redistributing leftover food, but due to legal hurdles, decided to focus on decor. With a bit of research, he learned New York businesses are charging for a similar service, but he wants to keep it free and running on volunteers.

“We’re the entertainers and we entertain during the night, but what’s the takeaway?” he said. “We can have a bigger positive effect on the world.”

Common Initiatives is targeting mostly Kamloops-based events for now, but with Common Sound expanding to Victoria this fall, the sky’s the limit. Organizers of events both big and small can request the pick-up service online at commoninitiatives.ca. Faubert is also seeking additional volunteers.

Tips for reducing waste at events:

• Choose foods in season to reduce carbon footprint;

• Avoid disposable dishes and opt for reusable ones whenever possible;

• Offer pitchers of water with glasses in lieu of bottled water;

• Utilize technology to avoid paper invitations, etc.;

• Choose decorations that can be recycled;

• Rent items when possible. If you must purchase tables or chairs, for example, consider selling them online rather than storing them;

• Monitor food consumption and put out what is needed;

• Wait for serving trays to completely empty. Don’t replace them prematurely to keep dishes looking full;

• Plan ahead. Know how many people are attending, what their needs are and how much is needed.

• Consider to-go containers conveniently allowing guests, catering

staff and event organizers to take home leftover food, avoiding spoiling.