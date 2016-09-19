Region cleans up after weekend storm rolls through

Strong winds of more than 80 km/hr swept through Kamloops and over the Shuswap Saturday night, hitting Magna Bay the hardest.

Organized thunderstorm cells rolled in from Kamloops between

6 p.m. and 8 p.m., causing power outages and damage to some homes.

At the storm’s peak, more than 14,000 customers were without power in the Thompson-Shuswap region, said BC Hydro community- relations officer Jennifer Walker-Larson.

Jody Paynton, manager of Magna Bay Resort, said she watched the storm roll in.

“We talked to some of the locals that’ve been here for 20 years and they said it was nothing they’ve ever experienced before,” Paynton said.

A shed roof and side was damaged, along with a few boats during the storm, but Paynton said the resort was fortunate.

“There were trees snapping everywhere,” she said.

“There’s a few more days of clean-up, that’s for sure. There is no front access to the resort due to the power lines down. If [the storm] was in August, this would’ve been devastating. We would’ve had more guests here for sure.”

Paynton estimated there were fewer than 20 guests staying at the resort during the storm.

Her neighbours weren’t as lucky.

“We have a roof completely gone, the walls gone off the side of a house,” she said.

More than 10 BC Hydro crews were called in to deal with the storm.

At about 8 p.m., half of the customers had power, with 19 customers without power yesterday morning in rural areas of the Shuswap.

Paynton said the power was on at the resort yesterday morning.

The storm pushed from west to east, developing stronger winds as it made its way into the Shuswap, said Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald.

In Kamloops, winds of 60 km/h were recorded and there were reports of power outages and downed trees.

There was some damage noted at the Kamloops Golf and Country Club.

“It was fairly short-lived,” Macdonald said of the storm.

“It had pushed through the area shortly before 8 p.m.”

Other areas of the Shuswap experienced the storm, but did not receive the high winds.