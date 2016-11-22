Registration open for KTC relay

The Kamloops Triathlon Club is now accepting registration for the Runners Sole 4x Mixed Relay Indoor Triathlon.

The annual event will take place on Jan. 29. To register, click here.

The relay isn’t the only news to hit the club. It was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Canadian Dairy Farmers’ Fuelling Women Champions Fund, which will be used to promote opportunities for women in the sport.

The club also recently selected its board of directors for 2016-2017, a group which includes Shirley Fisher, Kara Wright, Gary Moen, Doug Path, Greg Ogilvie, Carrie Stiles, Olivia Smith, Ann Marie Aase and Joshua Laye.