Remembrance Day 2016: A look back

Wartime news from the pages of the Kamloops Sentinel and the Kamloops Standard, 1914 to 1945

Kamloops crowds eagerly awaited the latest news on Aug. 4, 1914, as Britain declared war on Germany, bringing Canada into a conflict that would alter romantic notions of war.

The universal sentiment is preserved in the 100-year-old pages of the city’s newspapers — an enthusiasm not matched 25 years later at the onset of the Second World War.

But by 1918, more than 60,000 Canadians had lost their lives fighting in the First World War — 175 of them from Kamloops.

The Inland Sentinel, later the Kamloops Standard-Sentinel, like other newspapers of the early 20th century, were key resources during this globally pivotal time.

The front page of the Inland Sentinel on Aug. 5, 1914 — and for many months to come — was dominated by the latest war cables from London, Paris, Brussels and Washington.

* * *

Aug. 5, 1914

The Inland Sentinel

KAMLOOPS SCENES LAST NIGHT

From the time The Sentinel’s announcement about 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon, of the King’s proclamation of martial law as a precursor of war, Kamloops was all agog with growing excitement. There were unusual throngs about, and groups discussing the situation at the principle resorts.

The Sentinel office in particular was a magnet which drew hundreds of people during the day to study its bulletins.

There was a general expectation that ominous news of a decisive character must come at any minute.

When at last the actual war news came through just before 5 o’clock, the first batches of papers off the press went like wildfire and the small boys became riotous in addition to their noisy enthusiasm.

As the evening wore on the excited interest was maintained, and our offices — inside and out — were the rendezvous for large numbers of people.

* * *

At the onset of war, the local branch of the Rocky Mountain Rangers (R.M.R.) was immediately directed to be ready for active service, according to war history compiled by the Kamloops Museum.

The Standard reported record recruiting for the 172nd Battalion under the command of Col. John Richard Vicars — a prominent figure in the history of the R.M.R. regiment and the namesake of the Kamloops Armoury.

In less than three weeks, more than half the battalion had been enlisted and, by the 90-day mark, Vicars had recruited 1,250 men.

Two years after Britain declared war, the R.M.R. 172nd Battalion embarked for England.

Soldiers left from the training camp in Vernon to much fanfare and well wishes.

* * *

Oct. 20, 1916

The Kamloops Standard

LOCAL BATTALION NOW ON THE ROAD TO ENGLAND

Every one who saw the Rocky Mountain Rangers swinging down the hill from the encampment felt assured that the men from central British Columbia would worthily uphold the reputation already earned by the Western regiments in Canada’s overseas forces.

A well selected, splendidly set up body they appeared, and the very swing of the column as it marched in perfect unison showed the physical fitness of every man in the unit.

When the hour of departure drew near the entire garrison with bands and bugle bands paraded to give rousing farewell to the entraining regiment and the crowd of spectators gathered at the train would lead the onlookers to believe that all of Vernon and half the surrounding district were on the spot.

Mothers, wives, sweethearts, relatives and friends were gathered about the departing soldiers in the hope of a last chance to wish their boys a last farewell and safe return when the work in hand was finished.

* * *

Heavy fighting met members who embarked with the 172nd Battalion and, by October 1917, the initial regiment had few living original members, according to the Kamloops Museum.

By this time, many of them were in France.

The Red Cross Society played a significant role in providing food and clothing for soldiers overseas.

The Soldiers’ Comforts Club sent candy and tobacco which, the Standard reported, was a suitable gift for any departing soldier.

* * *

Sept. 21, 1917

The Kamloops Standard

LETTER FROM

F. A. DAYTON

France, Aug. 12, 1917

My dear sister — Just a few lines to let you know I am back at my old job again. I didn’t like going back after poor Ernie’s death, but I felt I must have another whack at them.

It is just a year today since I came to France.

I am in the line at the present time and we have a very good dug out this time, the best I have ever had. It’s about twenty-five to thirty feet underground and one that we took off the old Huns.

We have a sideboard, chair, spring beds and a table, which they had taken out of French houses.

We have all we want outside of white sheets for the beds. All we have is our overcoats but we can sleep anywhere now.

I’ve slept in chicken houses, stables, trenches and pretty near everything you could think of, so you can see your brother is a pretty tough kid.

George is still at Blightly but I expect he will soon be back again.

They are giving us leave again now, there is two a week going to Blightly. Some of the boys are going to Paris, but if I get leave I will go to England.

They seem to think the war will be over this fall.

I certainly hope they are right; it’s been going on long enough and all the men are fed up with it.

We lost three men on the trip in so far, three out of twelve. They have been in about three weeks now, but I’ve only been in about two days; had been just sent back from the base four days and was sent to help fill the place of the men lost.

Young Adams, who had been wounded soon after we got to France, has returned again, and we both came back to our old Company together and the machine gun.

Remember me to all the folks.

Your loving brother,

Fred.

F. A. Dayton is No. 1 on a Machine Gun Brigade.

* * *

The Standard reported the hope that the 172nd Battalion would be allowed to face the front as a unit, but the decision rested with military authorities in England.

It turned out members were assigned to various other regiments, much to the disappointment of Vicars.

Due to the swift recruitment of the battalion, the colonel spent ample time dedicated to what the Standard described as a “careful weeding out.”

It left Vicars with the most carefully selected body of soldiers, the newspaper reported.

Yet, the soldiers were not, after all, able to represent their local battalion colours, presented to them by “the women of the district” — the Red Cross Guild — in Vernon before deployment.

* * *

Sept. 21, 1917

The Kamloops Standard

LETTER FROM

LT.-COL. VICARS

France, Aug. 27, 1917

My Dear Alex, — Just a few lines to tell you I saw Bobby last night and he looks and is well and hearty. I can tell you old man it is good to see one of my old Rangers at any time.

All the Rangers are making good so far as I can learn or see, and Kamloops has every right to feel proud of the men she sent, as has every other district from which the Rangers came.

Too bad they broke us up for had they not we would have been in Berlin by this time or all in heaven, although the latter place has already many of our poor fellows and every day adds another to the number.

Jack Reed, one of our fellows, has won the V. C. — more power to his elbow. But then he has gone to Blightly. Too bad the people abused Capt. Carter, for it was not his fault, as he had to return. There are others who deserved it a hundred times worse.

This is a lovely country, but all the same I would give a good deal to see old Kamloops this morning.

It would look pretty good to me.

Kindest regards to Jim and all my friends.

Yours very truly,

J.R. Vicars

* * *

Vicars came home to Kamloops after contracting trench fever — according to the history of the R.M.R. — and took up caring for soldiers returning from war.

He led the creation of The Great War Veteran’s Association in 1918 and collected the names of the Kamloops men who died overseas.

In the early years, Remembrance Day was celebrated with a parade and services in Riverside Park and a dance, according to the Kamloops Museum. After 1925, Remembrance Day Services were held at the cenotaph.

Reporting from the city’s newspaper, now the Kamloops Sentinel, at the onset of the Second World War was not nearly as colourful as it was in 1914, and notably more serious in its enthusiasm given the memories of lives lost decades earlier.

Canada had also suffered during the Great Depression, which lasted until the onset of the war in 1939.

Yet, Kamloops’ financial position was “considerably more encouraging” than it was at the outbreak of the First World War, the Sentinel reported in early 1940.

“But, there’s no telling what may happen in the war years to come,” the paper reads.

Canada began speeding up its war effort in the late months of 1939. The Sentinel relayed reports from Ottawa explaining the federal government’s plan to establish manufacturing plants for ammunition and supplies in co-operation with the British government.

Many members of the Rocky Mountain Rangers left for overseas shortly after war was declared, however not as a unit.

The Sentinel reported 30 members joined the Seaforth Highlanders, Vancouver’s infantry regiment, in late 1939.

In early of 1940, another contingent of R.M.R. left to join various Canadian regiments. In June, The Sentinel reported the R.M.R. had been ordered to recruit war strength, and was to immediately enlist 28 officers and 968 other ranks.

The newspaper noted the news likely meant local Rangers would find their place among units assigned to overseas service.

On Dominion Day in 1940, mayor Charles E. Scanlan spoke to crowds gathered in Riverside Park, stating Canada had never faced such conditions as it currently was.

* * *

July 4, 1940

The Kamloops Sentinel

LET US CONSECRATE OURSELVES TODAY TO CAUSE OF FREEDOM

“Of the commonwealth, Canada — our homeland — ranks a senior partner. Free people of the world look over in this hour to Canada to fulfill her role by the side of the motherland in the struggle to preserve for the present and future generations our civilized institutions.

“As Canadians, we cannot, we dare not, stand by idly by and watch our freedom disappear into the darkness of a dictator’s rule. . . .

“In cottage or mansion,” continued the mayor, “in high estate or low estate, there must be but one united effort. One all-consuming purpose must dominate the minds of all to the exclusion of personal interest, sectional differences, or political advantage.

“We must have one outstanding all-dominating purpose: the preservation of human liberty through the defeat of fascism and nazi-ism.”

* * *

In August of 1940, the Sentinel estimated there were around 250 local men on active service, though no definite number was known.

The war efforts at home in Canada supported emergency needs on a national level. News from Toronto in early 1940 noted $5,000,000 contributed voluntary in the year earlier had been spent meeting the emergency calls of the Red Cross, the Sentinel reported.

Four-million dollars had been dedicated to war work and $725,000 for peacetime services.

Kamloops Red Cross worked diligently to provide hospital supplies needed overseas, in addition to establishing home nursing classes.

* * *

Jan. 12, 1940

The Kamloops Sentinel

KAMLOOPS RED CROSS SENDS ITS FIRST SUPPLIES OVERSEAS

By Janet W. Hall, Red Cross Secretary:

W.H.B. Linnell, chairman of the Red Cross transportation committee and, of course, his truck, have been busy lately making arrangements for the shipping of the first consignment of Red Cross hospital supplies for overseas.

These were packed in the Red Cross headquarters and were finally sent off yesterday — some 700 articles including socks, sweaters, hospital gowns, pneumonia jackets, bandages, pillow slips and towels.

That is not a bad showing, is it, when one considers that our sewing supplies, which had been delayed, did not arrive until the middle of October and that the Christmas holidays necessarily slowed up our activities?

Now, however, we have plenty of supplies, our sewing groups are well organized and everyone is putting Red Cross work days on their “must” list; you just watch the wool fly from now on!

* * *

When the end of war was near, the Sentinel reported Mayor G. R. Williams had notified citizens such news would be announced over the radio, CFJC Kamloops, with a siren sounding three times.

The paper was publishing bulletins from The Canadian Press noting German surrender in Italy and German troops fleeing toward Denmark.

Plans were established for storefronts to close when the news came.

* * *

May 2, 1945

The Kamloops Sentinel

KAMLOOPS SOLDIER WRITES: ‘HELP US TO HELP YOU GET YOUR DEAR ONES HOME SAFE’

Another interesting letter has been received from Spr. E. M. Bennett of Kamloops:

“Just a line or so to say I’m fine and going strong and we are still after Jerry, and as you know the battle is going fine so far and if all goes well you can expect me for the lacrosse playoffs this fall even if I’m not able to play.

“As you know, we have reached our destination, Germany, and now we are on our main run for the big prize and hope all goes well as before.

“We have sure had some real tough battles this winter but we couldn’t let you folks down so we just kept going ahead from town to town until we cleaned this side of the river and now we are on the road home.

“I hope and the faster we get your help the faster we can finish the trip, although we had a long journey, and now we see the home front in our vision.

“There can be nothing to stop us now.”

* **

When news of the war’s end came on May 7, 1945 the Sentinel published a special edition with the vibrant headline: Victory!

A service of “thanksgiving” was held in Riverside Park that afternoon, attended by upwards of 2,000 people, the newspaper reported.

“The big crowd was quiet, almost grave, both at the park and on dispersal,” the front page reads.

The following evening, the Legion hosted a torchlit parade through town, led by the band of the 2nd Battalion of the R.M.R.

* * *

May 9, 1945

The Kamloops Sentinel

V-E DAY IN KAMLOOPS MUCH LIKE A SUNDAY

News of the final and unconditional surrender of Germany came to Kamloops via radio at 7 o’clock Monday morning. The air raid siren was sounded at 7:40 and immediately following Mayor G.R. Williams was heard over station CFJC.

The great news was received with restrained enthusiasm throughout the city. There was a tone of thanksgiving and good cheer which at no time during the day reached the point of spontaneous or noisy celebration. The Sentinel published a victory extra Monday morning. It was a great day for the radio with station CFJC bringing to its listeners news, special bulletins, triumphant music and celebration broadcasts from far and near.

Loud speakers atop the Bank of Commerce building broadcast CFJC programs all day and added to the feeling of excitement and festivity in the downtown streets.

* * *

On Nov. 11, 1945, Kamloops paid tribute to its fallen soldiers, gathering at the cenotaph for a solemn service.

The Sentinel reported the city had lost 75 men in the Second World War.

“We are resolved to see that the parents, widows or orphans of those who marched away but did not come back, shall never want,” said Rev. John McTurk.

“It is the hope of the Legion that every man who has ever worn the king’s uniform shall never want, and will be able to keep himself and his indecency until the end of life.”

Excerpts were edited for brevity and were made available by the Kamloops Museum.