Remembrance Day 2016: Schedule of events

As always on Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion is in charge of the ceremonies, starting with the parade and formal ceremonies at the cenotaph, followed by the march from Riverside Park and along Victoria Street, ending with the social gathering at the Legion branch on Lansdowne Street.

Ceremonies at Riverside Park will start tomorrow just before 11 a.m. The Legion is encouraging all veterans, retired and currently serving, and Legion members and their families who would like to partake in the ceremonies to meet at the tent at the Heritage House entrance to the park no later than 10:30 a.m.

Remembrance Day Schedule

10:30 a.m.: Veterans and participants meet at Heritage House to form up for the march on the cenotaph in Riverside Park.

10:45 a.m.: March on colours and veterans company (led by band).

10:58 a.m.: Service at cenotaph begins:

• O Canada

• Last Post

• Two-minute silence

• Lament

11:04 a.m.: Fly Past by 419 Squadron, Cold Lake, Alta.:

• Reveille

• Act of remembrance

• Prayers

• Laying of wreaths

• God Save the Queen

• March off the colours

• Parade marches out of park to walk down Victoria Street

At the conclusion of the placing of the wreaths, the parade will march out of Riverside Park, up to Victoria Street and past the reviewing stand, which will be located in the 200-block of Victoria.

Following the service, all veterans, first-responders, families and children are welcome to visit the Legion for refreshments and musical entertainment throughout the day. In the evening, the Legion will offer dinner by donation.

There will be a live dance band playing in the upstairs lounge from 12:30 p.m. until closing at approximately 11 p.m.

Admission to the dance is free.