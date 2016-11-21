Did Remembrance Day ceremony really require that firepower?

Editor:

I attended a Remembrance Day service in Westwold.

Two policeman dressed in red serge led the parade to the cenotaph.

Many family members gathered to lay wreaths in honour of their loved ones and the women and men who died serving this great country.

We were ready to start the service when a third policeman got out of his vehicle.

One can only imagine the absolute horror I felt as he stood facing us with his gun. It looked like an AK-47. He held it in a downward position.

Here we were, standing in front of St. Luke’s Church looking at this gun.

I felt a huge infringement of my space.

Do we really need this type of heavy firearm in a small rural community at a Remembrance Day service?

Do we really have to follow the United States?

Susie Johnson

Kamloops