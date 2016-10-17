Reminder to Americans — register to vote

Editor:

Are we not all in the thrall of the coming election in the United States? Do I not hear on CBC radio a reference to the debates, tapes, polls and possible effects on Canadian trade and culture — even politics?

Do I not marvel at the gusto with which Canadian television stations and newspapers and radio stations have gotten sucked into the drama of it all?

Do I not cringe when once again there is a tidbit from a tape with one of the two candidates for president speaking out, most often the man’s voice?

Will the thousands of Americans living in Canada, (more than 100,000 in the Lower Mainland) actually stop listening, tweeting, texting and talking long enough to make sure they are registered to vote?

Are they planning to soon mail their ballot?

Will those ex-pats who have renounced citizenship because of onerous tax laws recently enacted for dual citizens begin to doubt their decision to not participate in their birthright privilege to vote?

I am a dual citizen, born in the U.S. and also a citizen of Canada for the last two-dozen years. I make it my priority to follow politics

in both countries and vote in both countries and volunteer when I can in order to help expedite the democratic process in both countries.

In my younger days, I was part of the vanguard of new feminists in the Pacific Northwest who pushed for new legislation, more women in leadership positions, new courses in universities, new perspectives on gender in children’s books and new “clicks” in the minds of women and girls worldwide.

Suddenly we “got it” — that it doesn’t have to be this way. It can be better and we deserve it. That was more than 50 years ago.

Yes, 50.

And it’s finally happening.

We can change culture. We can change the political scene. Canadians can be a part of that change. The federal and provincial governments and the ordinary Canadian resident can be a positive force for good change.

Paying attention to politics in the U.S. is a good thing; paying too much attention of the wrong sort and being dragged irrationally into promoting backwardness and cruelty is not a good thing.

In the words of my favorite Canadian radio show: Let’s be brave, stay calm and wait for the signs.

And then celebrate together as part of the world-wide focus come Nov. 8.

Joy Belle Conrad-Rice

Kamloops