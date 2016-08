The annual Fur Trade Rendezvous takes over Heffley Creek tomorrow and runs to Sept. 6.

The event includes shooting muzzle-loaded rifles, trading guns and shotguns, archery and a swap meet. There will also be entertainment. Many participants dress to suit the fur trade era of trappers, traders, frontiersman and others.

The event is at Heffley Creek Gun Club Range, 7385 Sullivan Valley Rd.