Renney, Turco and Botterill coming to Kamloops for hockey workshop

Hockey fans in Kamloops won’t want to miss this one.

Tom Renney, president and CEO of Hockey Canada, Marty Turco, a former NHL goaltender, and Jennifer Botterill, a two-time Olympic champion, will be at Sandman Centre for a Teck Coaching Series workshop on Saturday.

The event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., includes lunch and an opportunity to listen and engage with the speakers.

Sign up online at http://COT.formstack.com/forms/teck_reception_2016.