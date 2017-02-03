Replacing traffic cops with mimes among legacies of innovative Columbian mayor

IN THE PHOTO: Brittany McCarthy, pictured above with fellow castmate Todd Sullivan, learned clowning for her role in Chimera Theatre’s upcoming production Mockus. It is showing at Pavilion Theatre from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11. Allen Douglas/KTW

When Antanas Mockus was elected mayor of Bogota, Columbia, in 1995, he quickly realized he had many large problems to confront. His solution for one of them — corrupt traffic officers — was to fire all of them and replace them with 400 mimes who did their work in full face paint and without speaking.

The move was a success, said Chimera Theatre artistic director Andrew Cooper, because while drivers weren’t afraid of fines, they were afraid of being ridiculed and laughed at by the mimes.

Mockus shut down the city one night, declaring it women’s night where only women were allowed into clubs, dance halls and restaurants. The night was overseen by only female police.

He distributed thousands of balloons, extolling people to inflate them, write their problems on them and then all gather at neighbourhood parks to pop them and watch those woes fade away.

His ideas didn’t all work, Cooper said, but they did attract a lot of international attention. The innovative mayor is the inspiration behind Mockus, the next play Cooper’s company is presenting.

Written by George Johnson, chair of the English and modern languages department at Thompson Rivers University, Mockus addresses real issues with humour, music, acrobatics and dance, said Brittany McCarthy, who plays the clown. It’s one of the biggest plays Chimera has taken on, Cooper said, with a cast of nine, a more developed set and intricate handmade costumes by Susan Dixon.

“We didn’t just go one step up,” Cooper said of his young theatre troupe. “We went three or four up this year.”

McCarthy had to learn clowning and magic for the role, a challenge she said has been fun. Most of those involved in Chimera are TRU theatre-arts graduates, including many who will be working behind the scenes with sound and lighting.

Others in the cast include Todd Sullivan, Harmony Maher, Morgan Benedict, Taylor James McCallum, Josh Sunderman, Dela Coutts, Taryn Coleman and Nathan Medos.

Chimera exists not only to provide acting opportunities for local people, but to also promote new works. Cooper said every production it has done has been an original play.

He discovered Mockus when he sent information to Johnson, who had taught Cooper playwriting at TRU, about Chimera’s annual new play series. The goal was to have Johnson’s students submit their works but the instructor sent in two of his own, including Mockus.

“Wow, I like this,” Cooper said was his reaction. “We have to keep going with this script.”

That was a year ago and, since then, it’s been developed and had a staged reading, all getting it ready to go public.

The play is at The Pavilion Theatre, 1025 Lorne St., opening on Feb. 8 and continuing to Feb. 11. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. pay-what-you-can matinee on Feb. 11.

Tickets are available at Kamloops Live box office at the theatre, 250-374-5483, or kamloopslive.ca.

Editor’s note: A previous version incorrectly identified Brittany McCarthy as the mayor.