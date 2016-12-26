Replating pancakes for Lily the pig

“If they don’t eat their toast or whatever, they’re happy,” said owner Denise McGregor, known better as Dee. “‘Oh, it’s going to the pigs? All right.’”

The restaurant on Mount Paul Way has recycling down to a tee — or a Dee — saving everything from egg shells and coffee grounds for gardeners to the margarine containers used to store leftover food for animals. Really, all that’s tossed in the trash is wrappers, napkins and creamer containers.

“I’m a farmer at heart,” McGregor said.

“I don’t like to waste or throw stuff out if you can use it.”

It all began eight years ago when a customer requested scraps for chickens and composting.

It caught on and, since then, Dee’s dishes have been enjoyed by hungry truckers, regular industrial park employees — and chickens and pigs alike.

About 50 pounds of food is amassed daily and McGregor is happy to leave pails out back at no charge.

It’s cut down on enough waste to share a garbage bin with neighbouring businesses and it no longer smells of rotting food by the time it’s picked up.

It’s also led to animals of her own, after someone offered her nine pigs in exchange for the food.

“That’s how I got into pigs,” McGregor said. “If I saved the scraps, she would give me the pigs.”

It took some convincing, but she got family involved, much like the restaurant which employs several of McGregor’s relatives, including her husband, father and some nieces.

The pigs live at her sister’s place on East Shuswap Road and family members take turns feeding them.

McGregor’s days are Tuesdays and Sundays and she said the pigs recognize the noise of the truck coming down the driveway, knowing full well that noise means french fries, salad and extra pieces of toast.

Of all the homestyle dishes on her menu, however, the pigs love the pancakes the best.

“Lily’s favourite,” McGregor said.

They’re feeding the pigs, but it all comes full circle, with the pigs also feeding the family.

Five have been butchered to eat — though not by McGregor, who is a vegetarian — and the family will keep two to breed, including Lily, to whom Dee has grown attached.

“I thought she suited Lily, doesn’t she?” McGregor said of the animal’s name.

“They’re so tame.”

While not everyone will want to start their own farm, McGregor encourages other restaurants to simply put a couple of bins in their kitchen to separate food scraps, coffee grounds and trash.

There’s demand because she has turned away others who want them, but mostly, “the garbage cutdown is unbelievable.”