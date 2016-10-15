Report details expenses of Canada’s MPs

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Conservative MP Cathy McLeod had the highest office expenses of regional federal politicians in April, May and June, according to a report released this past week.

But McLeod’s travel bill was among the lowest among the seven ridings that border each other.

Expenditure reports for Members of Parliament for the second quarter of the year show McLeod’s expenses at $88,000. That amount includes everything from postage to staff salaries, office lease and travel.

The Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding borders six other constituencies, the MPs of which all checked in with lower expenses in the second quarter of 2016:

• Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer (Conservative): $78,000

• Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas (Conservative): $75,000

• Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty (Conservative): $74,000

• North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold (Conservative): $74,000

• Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Jati Sidhu (Liberal): $70,500

• Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski (NDP): $65,000.

In an email message to KTW, McLeod noted she has a large riding population (95,347 electors) and a large geographical area (38,320 square kilometres), with offices in Kamloops and 100 Mile House.

Geographical area in neighbouring ridings range from the largest in Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies (243,276 square kilometres) to the smallest in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon (21,208 square kilometres). Riding population ranges from a high of 97,554 in Okanagan-Shuswap to a low of 63,744 in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon.

“But the most significant issue this year was having to relocate my office and pay for tenant improvements in Kamloops,” McLeod added.

McLeod said in Prince George, for example, two MPs share an office and associated expenses — something not possible in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding.

On the travel side of the ledger, Doherty had the highest tab, at $48,000 ($14,000 for family), followed by Sidhu at $41,000 ($6,000 for family), Zimmer at $39,000 ($11,000 for family), Arnold at $32,000 (12,000 for family), McLeod at $28,000 ($6,000 for family), Stetski at $25,000 ($2,700 for family) and Albas at $22,000 ($4,000 for family).

Travel costs include flights to and from Ottawa for the MPs and designated travellers, dependents and employees, along with accommodation, per diem and secondary-residence expenses for MPs.

As for secondary-residence expenses, Sidhu claimed the most between April 1 and June 30 ($9,600), followed by McLeod ($7,800), Doherty ($6,800), Stetski ($5,500), Albas ($4,400), Zimmer ($2,300) and Arnold ($2,300).

Under federal rules, McLeod has the third-highest allowable financial limit for annual expenses — at $427,000 — of all 338 MPs in Canada.