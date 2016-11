According to the news website WSE InfoSpace, mining company KGHM is not considering an exit from its foreign investments, which include the proposed Ajax mine south of Kamloops.

Cabinet minister and liquidator of the treasury ministry Henryk Kowalczyk was quoted as saying, “At present, there is no decision on KGHM withdrawing from foreign investments.”

Poland appointed former deputy Development Minister Radosaw Domagalski to the post of KGHM CEO last week.