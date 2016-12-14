Report recommends modelling pot sales after tobacco rules

A federal task force is recommending the Liberal government bring in a plain-package system similar to tobacco sales when it legalizes marijuana.

The final report of the federal marijuana task force was released Tuesday.

Among its recommendations is marijuana be allowed for retail sale to anyone 18 and older — although provinces would ultimately be responsible for setting the legal age. That goes against a Canadian Medical Association ideal age of 25 and a minimum age of 21.

The task force recommends tobacco-like restrictions, forcing retailers to sell product in plain packaging with the listing of the THC and CBD content.

It also recommends against marketing, promotion and advertising and does not want it sold in the same location as alcohol. The latter recommendation will run up against lobbies in B.C. and Ontario that marijuana be sold in liquor stores.

“The current paradigm of marijuana prohibition has been with us for almost 100 years. We cannot, and should not, expect to turn this around overnight,” the report states.

The report recommends a conservative model that would also hike tax based on the THC content and tax medical and recreational pot at the same rate. The medical component would remain separate from the consumer side under the recommendations.

Kamloops entrepreneur Chad Moats, who helped run a marijuana dispensary in Victoria before it ran into problems with a landlord, commended most of the recommendations, particularly selling pot in a different establishment than a liquor store.

“In Victoria, we got a lot of people trying to get off liquor and use cannabis as a substitute . . . People would say ‘I don’t want to go to a liquor store — it will trigger me,’” he said.

The report received something of a ringing endorsement from the province. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Morris said it takes into consideration B.C.’s concerns with drugged driving and keeping legal weed out of the hands of children.

“The illegal market for cannabis that exists today has abetted criminal organizations while also saddling many young Canadians with the stigma and ramifications of a criminal record for possession,” he said.

“This report suggests that an opportunity is at hand to address these historical downsides while advancing public health and safety,” Morris said in a public statement.

Dr. Ian Mitchell, a Kamloops physician who is a prescriber and educator on medical uses of cannabis, agrees with much of the report.

“There are good people on the panel and they came out with good recommendations,” he said.

Mitchell particularly likes the idea of keeping sale of alcohol and marijuana apart, noting some people who may be looking to purchase legal weed are trying to stay away from booze at the same time. He also called the minimum 18 age sensible, departing from the Canadian Medical Association, whose response was based on a poll of doctors.

“[They’re] a fairly uneducated population, as much as they are doctors,” he said.

Mitchell said he supports keeping the medical and consumer systems separate, as recommended in the report. He did, however, question taxing the products at the same rate.

Other aspects of the report including allowing development of social spaces where pot users can smoke. Production would continue to be overseen federally, while wholesaling and retailing responsibility would rest with the provinces.

Moats said the only aspect of the report with which he disagrees is taxing marijuana based on its THC content — the active compound that gives users a high.

“That’s a little silly. It’s equivalent to beer, wine or hard alcohol,” he said.

“Beer doesn’t make hard alcohol worse — it’s a different way of consuming. Some want it more concentrated.”

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod does not favour legalization, but recognizes the Liberals ran on that platform. She is concerned the Canadian Medical Association age restrictions were ignored in the report, noting evidence of particular harm when marijuana is used by those with developing brains.

McLeod continues to be concerned about drugged driving and ability to enforce a limit of four plants for those growing it themselves at home.

If B.C. chooses to follow the report’s recommendations for retailing, that would cut out its own and private liquor stores, setting up a small business opportunity already at work. There are now in the range of five illegal pot dispensaries selling in Kamloops.

The latest, Sunmedicine.ca, is directly across from Thompson Rivers University last month.

Those retailers may be looking to get out first in selling legally as early as next year, said Moats, who is looking to get back in the game, but only in a city where there are bylaws — unlike Kamloops.

“From what I’ve read, when alcohol was prohibited, it was similar,” he said. “Bars and establishments would pop up to get themselves to the front of the line. Some made it and some didn’t. I believe Seagram’s today is one that did.”