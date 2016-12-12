Residents asked to turn off taps after major sewer line break downtown

River Street and Lorne Street are closed to the public after a sewer main break near Lorne and Tenth Avenue late this afternoon.

In a release, public works director Jen Fretz said the force main break has led to sewage backing up in properties and low-lying areas, and some has spilled into the river.

Residents east of downtown are being asked to limit indoor water usage until further notice to limit further backup and environmental damage. The request covers homes in Rose Hill, Valleyview, Juniper, Barnhartvale, Dallas and Campbell Creek, as well as Sun Rivers residents and those living on East Shuswap Road.

Fretz said the city will work round-the-clock to repair the main, and is calling in help from other communities. It’s not clear yet how long repairs will take.

The Ministry of Environment has been notified of the spill.