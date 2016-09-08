Response team for sexual-assault victims

The Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre (KSACC) is creating a response team to more quickly help victims of sexual assault.

KSACC executive director Charlene Eden said those who volunteer for the team will take 48 hours of training over 16 weeks through the agency and with other organizations in Kamloops with expertise in the area.

Training is to start in November and volunteers will be asked to commit one weekend every eight weeks, between Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Volunteers will also be on call in pairs and will have a KSACC staff member on call for backup and support.

The project is a partnership with Royal Inland Hospital and is aimed at providing support, information and advocacy within seven days of a sexual assault.

That support could include emotional and informational help, accompanying people to the hospital and advocating for them during the medical examination.

Volunteers will also be with victims during police interviews and will provide referrals to supports and services.

The team will also provide support to family and others close to the victim.

Volunteers must be older than 19, agree to a criminal-record check and live in the city or surrounding area.

Application forms are available from KSACC, 601-236 First Ave. downtown, and must be submitted by Sept. 23.

For more information, call 250-372-0179.