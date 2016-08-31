Results from Blazers’ Blue vs. White game

The Kamloops Blazers’ annual Blue vs. White game was held on Tuesday at Sandman Centre.

Jermaine Loewen tallied in the third period to give Team Blue a 4-3 victory.

Also scoring for Blue were Rudolfs Balcers, Spencer Bast and Matt Campese.

Quinn Benjafield, Erik Miller and Deven Sideroff had goals for Team White.

Benjafield, who scored on a nifty-toe drag move, and Bast impressed throughout training camp, as did Latvian import Balcers.

The teams played a five-minute 3-on-3 overtime period, in which Loewen scored again, and a five-player shootout followed the extra frame.

Campese, Massimo Rizzo, Matt Revel and Nick Chyzowski scored in the shootout.

Rizzo, the Blazers’ first-round pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, stole the show in the shootout with a shifty deke to light the lamp.

He also had two assists in the game and was welcomed to the WHL by 20-year-old defenceman Joe Gatenby, who levelled the 15-year-old with a bruising bodycheck. Gatenby was called for charging on the play.

Four goaltenders played on Tuesday night.

For Team White, Max Palaga stopped 14 of 16 shots he faced and Nathan Moore allowed two goals on 14 shots.

In Team Blue’s crease, Dane Dow surrendered two goals on 21 shots and Dylan Ferguson stopped 16 of 17 shots that came his way.

The Blazers will trim the roster to about 30 or 32 players this morning (Aug. 31).

Kamloops will square off against the Victoria Royals in exhibition play on Friday at Sandman Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.