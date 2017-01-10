Revel picked up by Winterhawks

Matt Revel’s tenure with the Kamloops Blazers is over.

The Portland Winterhawks claimed the 20-year-old forward from Abbotsford off waivers on Tuesday.

Revel injured his collarbone on Dec. 10 in Edmonton and is not expected to be healthy until late February or early March.

When the Blazers traded for 20-year-old forward Lane Bauer on Thursday, they were left with four overage players on the roster, one of which had to be released as of Jan. 10, according to league rules.

The writing was on the wall for Revel.

“A very hard decision was made today, but we feel we had to make it just because of getting the quality player in Lane Bauer and the number of games we need to play to get into playoff position and make ourselves a viable contender,” Blazers’ general manager Stu MacGregor said on Thursday.

In January 2014, the Blazers shipped defenceman Jordan Thomson, 17, forward Mitch Lipon, 17, and a first-round selection in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft to the Saskatoon Blades for Revel, 17, a third-round selection in the 2016 bantam draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2014.

Revel played 199 regular-season games with the Blazers, racking up 61 goals and 125 points.

His younger brother, Petey, is likely Matt’s biggest fan and could often be found cheering him on at Sandman Centre.

Petey, who has Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome and autism, was honoured with ceremonial puck-drop duties when the Blazers played the Tri-City Americans in Oct. 22.

The Blazers’ roster is now set at 23 players, with two goaltenders, seven defencemen and 14 forwards.