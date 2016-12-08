Revenue down 35% at new RIH parkade as switch to pre-payment set to take effect

Revenue down 35% at new RIH parkade as switch to pre-payment set...

The new parkade at Royal Inland Hospital took in 35 per cent less revenue through the first three months of operation, compared to revenue collected at the parkade behind the facility during the same period last year.

However, said Andrew Pattison, parking and security manager with the Interior Health Authority, by the third month of operation, an increase in revenue from previous years was documented.

The parkade, part of the $80-million clinical-services building fronting Columbia Street, opened on July 25.

Pattison said the financial drop and recovery had been expected.

The parkade has operated under a pay-when-you-exit model, in which visitors to RIH pay for the time they have spend parked in the parkade. The IHA is changing that on Monday, Dec. 12, reverting to the previous pay-in-advance model, in which visitors estimate how long they will be in the hospital and pay upfront.

The IHA said congestion at the exit, not revenue concerns, is behind the change.

Meanwhile, Pattison said the health authority has also experienced “more technical challenges with the gated system at RIH than we typically see in other parkades.”

This included a a software glitch Wednesday that led to free parking for several hours.

Pattison said in an email response the issue took the pay stations offline, so the gate to the parkade was open for about 4.5 hours until the problem could be identified and addressed.

In answer to a question about how many down-times the parkade has experienced since it opened in late July, Pattison said that statistic has not been kept.

He attributed the problems to having to work out kinks in the new system and because there are more moving parts in the RIH gate than in similar equipment at other IHA facilities.

“In the end, the prevalence of technical issues did have an impact on users of the parkade, which is the primary reason for the change,” Pattison said, referencing removal of the gate, which will happen on Monday.

The parkade opened four months ago with two exit lanes to better stream traffic from the structure.

But the two lanes were too tight, making it difficult for larger vehicles to get out.

Two tight lanes then became one wider lane.