Review: Eggs, hats, chaos make for Comedy of Errors

Without context, the most successful portions of Western Canada Theatre’s production of William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors can sound a little strange. In no particular order these include:

Eggs repeatedly falling out of a main character’s mouth;

A star turn by an audience member reading cue cards pulled out of an actor’s bra (special KTW shoutout to Officer Derek from Saturday night’s performance);

Actor Anand Rajaram attempting a fistfight with himself through a door;

Hats;

So many hats.

Set on the island of Ephesus, the play tracks the story of two sets of identical twins, separated by a shipwreck not long after birth. When one set of the twins arrives on the island, which is already home to their identically faced, identically named counterparts, mistaken identities immediately begin to pile up and chaos ensues.

To up the ante, the show keeps its cast limited, with each of its five actors playing multiple roles, swapping costumes rapid-fire as the show mounts toward its conclusion.

Rajaram, playing both halves of a set of twin servants, is a standout here, with the kind of manic, rubbery-limbed energy normally seen in Looney Toons characters. As Dromio (and also Dromio), Rajaram spends much of the play’s run time either running, screaming, dodging blows or being attacked by rogue suitcases. That he’s still going at the end is a testament to stamina.

Errors is among Shakespeare’s earliest works and it shows. There’s plenty of wordplay to go around, but the inventiveness of some of the later plays gets traded here for repetition of funny bits. There comes a point when watching Dromio shriek his way across the stage, or flail his way through another set of beatings by his upset masters (who seem to have confused their manservants with stress balls) gets to be a lot of the same, no matter how many wacky sound effects director Daryl Cloran layered into the background.

But, doing a lesser known script does allow for a level of sheer weirdness that you can’t as easily force into a MacBeth or Romeo and Juliet. And there is a lot of fun to be had watching the cast members race across stage during their final scenes, trying to represent all 15 characters who’ve returned to stage at once with various accent and costume changes — in one inspired case, by standing under a post with a hat perched atop it. The resulting ridiculousness is about worth the ticket on its own.

Comedy of Errors runs to Feb. 4 at the Sagebrush Theatre.