Review: Election distracted from Trews show

An elephant was in the room at Cjs Nightclub Tuesday night, when The Trews stopped in town for a show promoting its latest release. That elephant was the United States election.

I was expecting round two after an electric show a couple years ago at the same venue, especially since their new greatest hits album Time Capsule would include many songs from that memorable performance.

The show didn’t live up to hype for me, however, and I blame Donald Trump. The MacDonald brothers ripped it up on stage and the new drummer Gavin Maguire proved he is worthy of a place in the band, but it was hard to focus or appreciate the Canadian rockers when Trump was taking Pennsylvania. Fullfilling the mantra of The Power of Positive Drinking couldn’t have changed things.

Every thump of the kick drum boomed “Trump, Trump, Trump” as Twitter updates rolled in via smartphone.

The band maybe felt it, too, because they rushed out pretty quickly after the show, which wrapped up around the time we learned Hillary Clinton would not be making her concession speech that night.

Top highlight was The Trews’ new song, Beautiful and Tragic, which was fun to dance to and got me excited for them to start working on a new album next year.

In flipping between the two live shows, the title also summed up my night, which felt mostly tragic. Lesson learned? Opt out of fun events that overlap historically significant ones.