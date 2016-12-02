Review: ‘Two hours worth spending with this amazing group of women’

There’s a moment in Uncommon Women and Others where you can see a nascent talent bursting forward. And it’s not a loud, demonstrative scene but, rather, one between two of the characters in the Actors Workshop Theatre production are simply talking and the audience is compelled to watch Krystine Lucas as she talks about her doubts and fears.

She takes her character in the Wendy Wasserstein play, a woman who is so self-controlled she’s rigid, and slowly reveals the fears that drive her as she talks with her college friend. It’s an understated scene that says so much.

This is a coming-of-age play, one that sees this group of college friends getting together six years after graduation for lunch and then flashing back to their final year at the all-woman college, living in a house ruled by Mrs. Plumm, played by Chanelle Renee.

Each character is a stereotype but, through the skill of the award-winning playwright, they don’t come across that way. The cast, which includes theatre-arts students at Thompson Rivers University who are starting their studies through to those who will be graduating, breathes life into each of the nine women.

These are young women asking questions of each other and of themselves, trying to decide what to make of their life once they graduate, except for Carter (Stephanie Tremblay), a first-year student who intrigues the others because she’s introspective, quiet, not given to broad feminist statements and, they suspect, a genius.

At the other end is Susie (Jane Harestad), the always-happy organizer. Nothing stops her; many of us remember our own Susie from school.

There are other bookend characters: Kate (Hannah Allen) wants to be a lawyer while Samantha (Kelsey-Lee Launier) is content to marry someone who will look after her.

Muffet (Ashley Hiibner) is still trying to decide if she’s a Samantha or a Kate — she’s unclear if she wants to control her life or be content to share it with someone she can stand behind.

We all likely also went to school with a Rita (Brittney Martens), who doesn’t care if what she says scandalizes you. This is a young woman willing to push her own boundaries and then make you all gasp and laugh as she talks about it.

And then there’s Holly (Kayly Erno), so desperate for love she eventually works up the courage to call a man she met once the year before at a museum. That scene is equally compelling as she reveals herself to someone who is, quite simply, a stranger.

Director Wes Eccelston is known on campus as a teacher who picks plays that speak to the human condition and has done that again with Uncommon Women and Others. He’s placed it on a sparse set, chosen a soundtrack that builds on the women’s quest for understanding and paced it so that the two hours seemed to fly by. It’s two hours worth spending with this amazing group of women.

The play continues at the Black Box Theatre in the Old Main Building tonight and tomorrow night and continues Dec. 8 to Dec. 10. Tickets are available at the Kamloops Live Box Office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca or at the box office at the campus theatre. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m.