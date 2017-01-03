Most rides in B.C. despite slow Operation Red Nose expansion

Operation Red Nose expanded its seasonal safe ride home service to Thursday nights this year, but Kamloopsians did not indulge.

The city, did, however, finish first in B.C. for most rides offered through the month-long campaign.

Three additional Thursday nights amounted to less than three per cent of total rides — 33 of 1,241 — this season, which began on Nov. 25 and wrapped up on New Year’s Eve.

Operation Red Nose co-ordinator Katie Klassen said it has been 15 years since the weeknight offering, a response to demand for increased service in the city.

The first Thursday on Dec. 1 was slow, with only four rides given, but activity picked up through the month, with nine rides on Dec. 8 and 20 rides on Dec. 15.

Klassen said despite low numbers, Thursday service will continue next year.

“It’s just in the next coming years getting the word out,” she said.

While expansion got off to a slow start, overall Operation Red Nose numbers continue to be strong.

Kamloops once again provided the most rides in the province, surpassing last year’s 1,211 rides.

“It’s all because Kamloops is such a volunteer-minded community,” Klassen said.

This year, 235 people suited up in the classic red vest and clocked more than 23,000 kilometres to get people and their vehicles home safely.

It was difficult to attract volunteers for one night, however — New Year’s Eve.

While Mariah Carey may have kissed her career goodbye during a lip-sync disaster in New York City, 153 safe rides were given in Kamloops, down from 200 last year.

“Trying to get those last-minute volunteers was a little tough,” Klassen said.

Despite fewer rides to ring in the new year, about $3,900 was donated that night.

While the final tally has yet to be determined, Klassen said numbers so far indicate local donations have surpassed $30,000 this year, similar to the $30,863 raised last year.

Money raised supports amateur athletes in Kamloops.

“In the past, we’ve purchased different equipment for different user groups,” Klassen said. “We’ve run a free conference — Pathway to Sports Excellence to all athletes and coaches in Kamloops.”

Operation Red Nose has operated 20 years in Kamloops and 33 years in Canada.

This year, more than 78,000 motorists, including 5,488 in a dozen B.C. communities, were given rides home. The service will return next winter.