RIH Foundation looks to support health-care services outside hospital

The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation has changed its mandate — and now is dealing with the realities the new direction requires.

Foundation CEO Heidi Coleman said the organization is no longer just looking inward for where it will put its support — it has embraced the community at large.

Coleman and board chair Eric Davis said the new mission became apparent in recent months as the health ministry continued to promote the need for non-emergency services to be available outside the RIH building.

It crystallized with the announcement of three new clinics IHA and the government are creating in the city that will be turn-key operations equipped and waiting for medical staff to move in.

Two are on the North Shore; a third was recently approved that will see the IHA clinic at Lansdowne Centre expanded.

Coleman said the foundation has already been approached by IHA — after announcing the new clinics will be equipped by it in an effort to attract general physicians who might not want the expense of doing that themselves — and asked for help to meet that goal.

It’s another demand on the foundation, which fundraises throughout the year for various programs and equipment, Coleman said.

Add in the fact the hospital is not receiving additional money beyond what is required to meet contractual obligations, and it means there is a growing demand for more from the community.

Davis said he was recently in a meeting where three levels of equipment needs were being discussed. He characterized them as “need it right now,” “we’d really like to have it” and the “wish list.”

He said he was surprised to see some of the “we’d really like to have it now” items have been on the list for more than four decades.

In the end, with $1.7 million to be allocated at that meeting, more than half the money — $800,000 — was split between more beds and more lifts.

Coleman said there are many reasons why those two were chosen.

The baby boomer generation is older, experiencing more health issues and, for many, tend to be heavier and require lifts.

Beds are also needed because operations were being cancelled because of a lack of appropriate beds “and that’s not right,” she said.

“I followed the beds and discovered who were in them. They were people who didn’t need to be in the hospital, who needed to be home” and getting the care they needed through services that could be provided at their homes.

That realization also fed into the belief it was important to change the mandate and start looking outward at places where the foundation can help as the health-care system continues to move in a direction Health Minister Terry Lake has mentioned often — hospitals should be for emergency services and medical care that can only be provided in them.

Community services need to help bolster that reality and make it happen.