RIH parkade glitch leads to free parking; revenue down in first three months

A software glitch Wednesday at Royal Inland Hospital led to free parking for several hours.

Andrew Pattison, parking and security manager with the Interior Health Authority, said in an email response the issue took the pay stations offline so the gate to the parkade in the new clinical-services building was open for about 4.5 hours until the problem could be identified and addressed.

In answer to a question about how many down-times the parkade has experienced since it opened in late July, Pattison said that statistic has not been kept.

He said in the first three months of operation — the parkade opened on July 25 — there was about a 35 per cent reduction in parking revenue compared to the same period in previous years in the parkade behind the hospital.

However, he added, by the third month of operation, an increase in revenue over revenue from previous years was documented.

Pattison said the financial drop and recovery had been expected.

He said the health authority has also experienced “more technical challenges with the gated system at RIH than we typically see in other parkades.” He attributed that to having to work out kinks in the new system and because there are more moving parts in the RIH gate than in similar equipment at other IHA facilities.

“In the end, the prevalence of technical issues did have an impact on users of the parkade, which is the primary reason for the change,” Pattison said, referencing removal of the gate, which will happen on Monday.

Also taking place Monday will be a change in the way people pay for parking, from doing so when they leave to paying ahead of time and estimating how long they will be at the hospital.